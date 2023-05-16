The Denver Nuggets are 6-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)

Lakers (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.

As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 6-13-1 against the spread compared to the 18-15-1 ATS record Denver puts up as a 6-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Denver does it in fewer games (45.1% of the time) than Los Angeles (52.4%).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver ranks 12th in the NBA. On defense, it surrenders 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 treys per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Of the shots attempted by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond three-point land (27.1%).

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively Los Angeles is the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA (117.2 points per game). Defensively it is 20th (116.6 points conceded per game).

This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

Los Angeles attempts 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.

