Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15 showcases the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The teams are knotted up 3-3 in the series. The Stars have -190 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+160).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars are 43-25 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has gone 20-7 (winning 74.1%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 65.5% chance to win.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 55 times, and won 25, or 45.5%, of those games.
- Seattle is 9-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +160 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.
- During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.0 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.
- The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to hit the over.
- The Kraken have averaged a total of combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 252 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
