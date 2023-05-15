Miro Heiskanen Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Miro Heiskanen will be on the ice Monday when his Dallas Stars meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. If you're thinking about a bet on Heiskanen against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.
Miro Heiskanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
|Stars vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
Heiskanen Season Stats Insights
- In 79 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 25:29 on the ice per game.
- Heiskanen has scored a goal in 10 of 79 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 47 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has registered a point, and 23 of those games included multiple points.
- Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 19 times.
- The implied probability is 65.4% that Heiskanen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet.
Heiskanen Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|79
|Games
|12
|73
|Points
|11
|11
|Goals
|2
|62
|Assists
|9
