Max Domi will be in action Monday when his Dallas Stars meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. If you're considering a wager on Domi against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Max Domi vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Domi has a plus-minus rating of -15, while averaging 17:46 on the ice per game.

Domi has a goal in 17 games this year out of 80 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 39 of 80 games this year, Domi has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Domi goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Domi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Domi Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 80 Games 13 56 Points 16 20 Goals 6 36 Assists 10

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.