Jamie Benn will be on the ice Monday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. There are prop bets for Benn available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +23.

Benn has scored a goal in a game 30 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Benn has a point in 51 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 21 of them.

Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.

Benn's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Benn has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 12 78 Points 13 33 Goals 3 45 Assists 10

