Evgenii Dadonov will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Dadonov in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

Dadonov's plus-minus this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is -8.

In six of 73 games this year, Dadonov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 28 of 73 games this season, Dadonov has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 24 of 73 games this year, Dadonov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Dadonov has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.8% chance of Dadonov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 15 33 Points 11 7 Goals 3 26 Assists 8

