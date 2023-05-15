The Texas Rangers will look to Marcus Semien for continued offensive production when they take on Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Braves vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 64 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .455.

The Braves' .256 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 7 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (206 total runs).

The Braves rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.265).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Morton has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton will look to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Home Dylan Lee Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers - Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers - Away - Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers - Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton George Kirby

