Sunday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (23-16) and Atlanta Braves (25-14) squaring off at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:37 PM ET on May 14.

The probable starters are Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) for the Blue Jays and Collin McHugh (1-0) for the Braves.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Braves' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Braves have come away with three wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a win-loss record of 3-1 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Atlanta is No. 7 in the majors, scoring 5.2 runs per game (201 total runs).

Braves pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.56 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule