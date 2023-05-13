Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 13, broadcast on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are up 3-2 in the series. Bookmakers give the Stars -165 odds on the moneyline in this decisive matchup with the Kraken (+140).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-165) Kraken (+140) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 43 of their 67 games when favored on the moneyline this season (64.2%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Dallas has a 26-11 record (winning 70.3% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 62.3% chance to win.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Seattle has a record of 15-10 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 games have not gone over once.

During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has gone over the total on one occasion in its past 10 games.

During their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken's 252 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

