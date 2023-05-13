Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 13 features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are ahead in the series 3-2.

The Stars-Kraken game will air on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/11/2023 Stars Kraken 5-2 DAL 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players