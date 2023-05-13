Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Pavelski? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

  • Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:43 per game on the ice, is +42.
  • In Pavelski's 82 games played this season he's scored in 25 of them and netted multiple goals in two.
  • Pavelski has a point in 49 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 20 of them.
  • Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.
  • Pavelski's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken

  • On defense, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle
82 Games 11
77 Points 19
28 Goals 12
49 Assists 7

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.