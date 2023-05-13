Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Robertson's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -130)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:50 per game on the ice, is +37.

In 36 of 82 games this year, Robertson has scored a goal, with nine of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Robertson has a point in 60 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 34 times.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 16 times.

Robertson's implied probability to go over his point total is 36.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 56.5% of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 11 109 Points 11 46 Goals 2 63 Assists 9

