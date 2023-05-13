Evgenii Dadonov will be in action Saturday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to bet on Dadonov's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

Dadonov has averaged 14:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

In six of 73 games this year, Dadonov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Dadonov has a point in 28 of 73 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 24 of 73 games this season, Dadonov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Dadonov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 31.2% chance of Dadonov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 14 33 Points 11 7 Goals 3 26 Assists 8

