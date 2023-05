For huge NCAA softball fans who want to catch every game, see the article below to find out how to watch or live stream the 18 games that are airing on Fubo on May 12.

College Softball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch TBA vs Tennessee

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: SECN

Watch AAC Tournament: Teams TBA

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch Big East Tournament, First Semifinal: Teams TBA

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Watch TBA vs Wichita State

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch ACC Tournament, Game Seven: Teams TBA

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

Watch Big 12 Tournament: Teams TBA

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch TBA vs Oklahoma

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch ACC Tournament, Game Eight: Teams TBA

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

Watch SEC Tournament, First Semifinal: Teams TBA

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch B1G Tournament, First Semifinal: Teams TBA

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Watch Big East Tournament, Second Semifinal: Teams TBA

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Watch BYU at Saint Mary's (Calif.) Softball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Watch SEC Tournament, Second Semifinal: Teams TBA

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch Semi-Final: TBA vs. TBA

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch B1G Tournament, Second Semifinal: Teams TBA

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Watch San Diego at Loyola Marymount Softball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Watch Cal State Fullerton at Long Beach State Softball

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch Pac-12 Tournament, Second Semifinal: Teams TBA

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Every team's path to the Women's College World Series begins with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and concludes with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.