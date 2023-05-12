Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will hit the field against the Atlanta Braves and starter Spencer Strider on Friday. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third-best in baseball with 60 total home runs.

Atlanta's .463 slugging percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Braves' .262 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (199 total, 5.4 per game).

The Braves' .342 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 21 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.242).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider gets the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Strider has registered three quality starts this season.

Strider will aim to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Orioles L 9-4 Home Max Fried Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles W 5-4 Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Home Dylan Lee Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers - Away Charlie Morton Dane Dunning 5/16/2023 Rangers - Away - Nathan Eovaldi 5/17/2023 Rangers - Away Spencer Strider Martín Pérez

