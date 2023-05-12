Braves vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Friday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (21-16) and the Atlanta Braves (25-12) at Rogers Centre has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Blue Jays coming out on top. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on May 12.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-0) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (4-2) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SN1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 32 times and won 21, or 65.6%, of those games.
- Atlanta is 12-4 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 61.5% chance to win.
- Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 199.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Max Fried vs Dean Kremer
|May 6
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Spencer Strider vs Kyle Bradish
|May 7
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Bryce Elder vs Tyler Wells
|May 9
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Dylan Lee vs Brayan Bello
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Chris Bassitt
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Dane Dunning
|May 16
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 17
|@ Rangers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Martín Pérez
