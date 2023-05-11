Max Domi will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Prop bets for Domi are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Max Domi vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Domi has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -15.

Domi has a goal in 17 games this season out of 80 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Domi has a point in 39 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Domi has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Domi has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Domi Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 80 Games 11 56 Points 15 20 Goals 6 36 Assists 9

