The injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25) ahead of their NBA playoffs second round game 6 with the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) currently includes zero players. The playoff matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 11 from Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers beat the Celtics 115-103 on Tuesday when they last played. Joel Embiid topped the 76ers in the win with 33 points, while Jayson Tatum scored 36 in the losing effort for the Celtics.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics score seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

In their last 10 games, the Celtics have been racking up 118.3 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 117.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston knocks down 4.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 16 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6.

The Celtics' 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in the NBA, and the 108.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in the league.

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Philadelphia is 43-7 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Over their past 10 games, the 76ers are putting up 108.8 points per contest, compared to their season average of 115.2.

Philadelphia knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.6 on average.

The 76ers' 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fourth in the NBA, and the 110.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank eighth in the league.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 212.5

