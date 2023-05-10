Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 10 showcases the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers facing off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 3-0. The Maple Leafs are favored (-125) against the Panthers (+105).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-125) Panthers (+105) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs have a 41-31 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Toronto has a 38-28 record (winning 57.6% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Maple Leafs have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in 26 games this season, and won 14 (53.8%).

Florida has a record of 13-11, a 54.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 288 (6th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

Toronto hit the over once in its past 10 games.

During their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 278 this season.

The Maple Leafs have allowed the seventh-fewest goals in league action this season, 220 (2.7 per game).

With a +58 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the league.

Panthers Advanced Stats

In Florida's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.

In their last 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.