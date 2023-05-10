The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers square off in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are on top 3-0 in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (-105) against the Maple Leafs (-115).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 54 of 92 games this season.

The Maple Leafs are 13-13 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Panthers have been made the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Toronto is 13-13 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Florida is 8-3 when it is underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Maple Leafs Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mitchell Marner 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 2.5 (-133) Auston Matthews 0.5 (-118) 1.5 (+135) 4.5 (-120) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-175)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+120) 3.5 (-115) Aleksander Barkov Jr. 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+170) 2.5 (-143) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-189)

Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 0-0 4-6-0 6.4 3.2 3.2

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.4 3.6 3.2

