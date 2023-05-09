The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, with puck drop at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 2-1. The Stars have -140 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+120).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Kraken (+120) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been a moneyline favorite 65 times this season, and have finished 41-24 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 30-17 (winning 63.8%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 58.3% chance to win.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 24, or 46.2%, of the 52 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Seattle has entered 32 games this season as an underdog by +120 or more and is 19-13 in those contests.

The Kraken have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Dallas has not gone over.

During their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in league action, conceding 215 goals to rank third.

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has hit the over on but one occasion over its last 10 games.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

