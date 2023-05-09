Jason Robertson Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Jason Robertson will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Robertson's props? Here is some information to help you.
Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
Robertson Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Robertson has averaged 18:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +37.
- In Robertson's 82 games played this season he's scored in 36 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Robertson has a point in 60 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 34 of them.
- Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 16 times.
- The implied probability is 68.9% that Robertson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.
Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|9
|109
|Points
|7
|46
|Goals
|2
|63
|Assists
|5
