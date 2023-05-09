The New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are on top 2-1 in the series.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Devils Hurricanes 8-4 NJ 5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (289 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4% Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9% Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 - Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 - Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the league.

The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

