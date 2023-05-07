2023 Wells Fargo Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Wyndham Clark is the current leader (-100) at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship after three rounds of play.
Wells Fargo Championship Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 7:40 AM ET
- Venue: Quail Hollow Club
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,448 yards
Wells Fargo Championship Best Odds to Win
Wyndham Clark
- Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-16)
- Odds to Win: -100
Clark Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|6
|2
|7th
|Round 2
|67
|-4
|3
|1
|10th
|Round 3
|63
|-8
|8
|0
|1st
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-14)
- Odds to Win: +140
Schauffele Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|5
|2
|2nd
|Round 2
|69
|-2
|3
|1
|30th
|Round 3
|64
|-7
|7
|2
|2nd
Tyrrell Hatton
- Tee Time: 1:20 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-11)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Hatton Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|4
|2
|25th
|Round 2
|65
|-6
|6
|2
|1st
|Round 3
|68
|-3
|6
|3
|13th
Patrick Cantlay
- Tee Time: 10:30 AM ET
- Current Rank: 34th (-4)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Cantlay Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|4
|2
|7th
|Round 2
|71
|E
|4
|4
|71st
|Round 3
|71
|E
|3
|3
|37th
J.J. Spaun
- Tee Time: 11:20 AM ET
- Current Rank: 20th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +2200
Spaun Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|5
|2
|16th
|Round 2
|67
|-4
|5
|1
|10th
|Round 3
|72
|+1
|4
|3
|48th
Wells Fargo Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Adam Scott
|3rd (-11)
|+2500
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|20th (-6)
|+3300
|Sung-Jae Im
|5th (-10)
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|5th (-10)
|+4000
|Taylor Moore
|27th (-5)
|+5000
|Beau Hossler
|34th (-4)
|+6600
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|45th (-2)
|+6600
|Harris English
|5th (-10)
|+6600
|Rory McIlroy
|50th (-1)
|+8000
|Rickie Fowler
|20th (-6)
|+8000
