Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7 features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken squaring off at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Stars are the favorite (-145) in this matchup with the Kraken (+125).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-145)
|Kraken (+125)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars are 41-23 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Dallas has gone 30-15 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 59.2%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 51 times, and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.
- Seattle has entered 30 games this season as an underdog by +125 or more and is 17-13 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 44.4% chance to win.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 contests have not gone over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars are ranked third in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken and their opponents hit the over just one time over Seattle's last 10 games.
- Over their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 6.6 goals, 2.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 252 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
