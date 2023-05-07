Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars are set in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series record is tied 1-1. The Kraken are underdogs (+125) against the Stars (-145).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-145)
|Kraken (+125)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been a moneyline favorite 64 times this season, and have gone 41-23 in those games.
- Dallas has gone 30-15 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 59.2%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been listed as an underdog 51 times this season, and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.
- This season Seattle has won 17 of its 30 games, or 56.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 games have not gone over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has gone over the total on one occasion over its last 10 games.
- In the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 2.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.
- The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
