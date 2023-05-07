Jamie Benn will be on the ice Sunday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Fancy a wager on Benn in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn has averaged 15:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +23).

In Benn's 82 games played this season he's scored in 30 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 51 of 82 games this year, Benn has recorded a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

Benn's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Benn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 8 78 Points 9 33 Goals 2 45 Assists 7

