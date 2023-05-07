Jack Hughes and Martin Necas are among the players with prop bets available when the New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes play at Prudential Center on Sunday (at 3:30 PM ET).

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Hughes is one of New Jersey's top contributors (99 total points), having registered 43 goals and 56 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 9 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 0 0 1

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Nico Hischier has 80 points (one per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 49 assists.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 1 1 4

Dougie Hamilton Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Dougie Hamilton has scored 22 goals and added 53 assists through 82 games for New Jersey.

Hamilton Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Necas' 71 points are pivotal for Carolina. He has 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 5 1 0 1 4 vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 0 1 3

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Sebastian Aho is a top offensive contributor for Carolina with 68 total points this season. He has scored 36 goals and added 32 assists in 75 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 5 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils May. 3 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Apr. 28 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 1 0 1 4 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 2 3 3

