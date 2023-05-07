Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (23-11) match up with Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles (22-11) in the series rubber match at Truist Park on Sunday, May 7. The game will start at 11:35 AM ET.

The Orioles are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-160). The contest's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: NBC

NBC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.75 ERA) vs Tyler Wells - BAL (2-1, 3.34 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Braves' game versus the Orioles but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-160) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to defeat the Orioles with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.25.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 19 (65.5%) of those contests.

The Braves have a record of 10-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (76.9% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.

The Orioles have a mark of 1-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.