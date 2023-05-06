After going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .237 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Harris II has picked up a hit in eight games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 11 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings