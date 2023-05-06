When the Atlanta Braves (22-11) and Baltimore Orioles (22-10) face off at Truist Park on Saturday, May 6, Spencer Strider will get the call for the Braves, while the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish to the hill. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Orioles have +200 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (4-0, 2.57 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (1-1, 6.14 ERA)

Braves vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 18, or 64.3%, of those games.

The Braves have played in six games as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter and won them all.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Braves have a 5-3 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Orioles this season with a +200 moneyline set for this game.

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Matt Olson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+150) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

