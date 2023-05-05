Suns vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0. The matchup's over/under is 224.5.
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-4.5
|224.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 45 times.
- The average point total in Phoenix's contests this year is 225.2, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Suns have gone 43-38-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Phoenix has been favored 49 times and won 36, or 73.5%, of those games.
- Phoenix has a record of 24-6, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver has played 52 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.
- Denver's average game total this season has been 228.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver is 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- The Nuggets have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Denver has a record of 3-5 when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|45
|54.9%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
|Nuggets
|52
|63.4%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns are 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.
- The Suns have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
- Phoenix has a better record against the spread in home games (22-19-0) than it does on the road (21-19-0).
- The 113.6 points per game the Suns put up are just 1.1 more points than the Nuggets allow (112.5).
- When Phoenix scores more than 112.5 points, it is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- Six of the Nuggets' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Denver has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).
- The Nuggets put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.
- When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall.
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|18-15
|42-40
|Nuggets
|45-37
|7-3
|38-44
Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Suns
|Nuggets
|113.6
|115.8
|17
|12
|32-11
|38-17
|34-10
|47-8
|111.6
|112.5
|6
|8
|34-19
|36-12
|39-14
|40-8
