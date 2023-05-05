The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Tatum, in his previous game (May 3 win against the 76ers) posted seven points and seven rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Tatum, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 30.1 24.9 Rebounds 8.5 8.8 8.7 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.0 PRA 42.5 43.5 38.6 PR 37.5 38.9 33.6 3PM 3.5 3.2 2.7



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 21.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the league, allowing 110.9 points per game.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have given up 24.2 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/3/2023 19 7 7 3 0 1 0 5/1/2023 44 39 11 5 4 1 1 4/4/2023 38 19 6 6 2 0 3 2/25/2023 36 18 13 6 3 1 0 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

