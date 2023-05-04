Max Homa is the defending champion at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship ($20M purse), from May 4- 7 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Wells Fargo Championship First Round Information

Start Time: 6:50 AM ET

6:50 AM ET Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par/Distance: Par 71/7,538 yards

Wells Fargo Championship Best Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 7:34 AM ET

7:34 AM ET Odds to Win: +750

McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Masters Tournament MC +5 - 72-77 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 - 76-73 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2nd -8 1 73-69-68-70

Patrick Cantlay

Tee Time: 7:23 AM ET

7:23 AM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Cantlay Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round RBC Heritage 3rd -16 1 69-65-66-68 Masters Tournament 14th -3 9 71-71-68-75 THE PLAYERS Championship 19th -6 11 72-70-68-72

Tony Finau

Tee Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Finau Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Mexico Open at Vidanta 1st -24 0 65-64-65-66 RBC Heritage 31st -7 10 70-68-70-69 Masters Tournament 26th E 12 69-74-73-72

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 12:43 PM ET

12:43 PM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Schauffele Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round RBC Heritage 4th -15 2 67-66-70-66 Masters Tournament 10th -4 8 68-74-71-71 THE PLAYERS Championship 19th -6 11 72-73-69-68

Jordan Spieth

Tee Time: 12:43 PM ET

12:43 PM ET Odds to Win: +1800

Spieth Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round RBC Heritage 2nd -17 0 68-67-66-66 Masters Tournament 4th -7 5 69-70-76-66 Valspar Championship 3rd -8 2 67-70-69-70

Wells Fargo Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Cameron Young +2000 Viktor Hovland +2000 Justin Thomas +2200 Collin Morikawa +2200 Max Homa +2500 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500 Sung-Jae Im +2500 Jason Day +2800 Sam Burns +3300 Rickie Fowler +3300

