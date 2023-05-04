Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken Thursday at American Airlines Center for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken hold a 1-0 advantage in the series. The Stars are the favorite (-210) in this matchup with the Kraken (+180).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have compiled a 40-23 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas has gone 14-6 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter (70.0% win percentage).
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this contest.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the best units in NHL play, conceding 215 goals to rank third.
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.
