The Dallas Stars take the ice for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead 1-0 in the series. The Kraken have +165 moneyline odds against the favored Stars (-195).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-195) Kraken (+165) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 40 of their 63 games when favored on the moneyline this season (63.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter, Dallas has an 18-6 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 66.1%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Dallas has not gone over.

During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.4 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars have given up the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

