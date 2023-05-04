How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center Thursday against the Seattle Kraken for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead in the series 1-0.
You can turn on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the match unfold as the Kraken look to take down the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Stars have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
