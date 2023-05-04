The Dallas Stars take the ice for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead 1-0 in the series.

You can follow the action on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Stars meet the Kraken.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 25 goals during that span.

Kraken Key Players