Roope Hintz will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Hintz? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Roope Hintz vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz has averaged 17:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +31).

Hintz has a goal in 28 games this season out of 73 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

In 48 of 73 games this season, Hintz has recorded a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games this year, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

Hintz has an implied probability of 61.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Hintz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 7 75 Points 8 37 Goals 4 38 Assists 4

