Miro Heiskanen will be in action Thursday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. If you'd like to wager on Heiskanen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -233)

0.5 points (Over odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -179)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 25:29 on the ice per game.

Heiskanen has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 79 games played, including multiple goals once.

Heiskanen has a point in 47 of 79 games this season, with multiple points in 23 of them.

Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 19 times.

Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 70% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 64.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 79 Games 7 73 Points 9 11 Goals 2 62 Assists 7

