Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .248.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 98th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
  • In 60.0% of his 30 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • In 23.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Olson has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (46.7%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (23.3%).
  • In 18 of 30 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (75.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (37 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Garrett (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went three scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .284 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.