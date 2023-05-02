Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's playoff slate features the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have -190 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+160).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 40 of their 62 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (64.5%).
- Dallas has a record of 18-6 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 65.5% chance to win.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars have given up the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
