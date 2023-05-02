Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Mets.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.455), slugging percentage (.584) and OPS (1.039) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 21 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Acuna has an RBI in 10 of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 18 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (53.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (80.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (36 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.34), 37th in WHIP (1.187), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
