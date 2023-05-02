Mason Marchment and the Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchment's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mason Marchment vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Marchment has averaged 15:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Marchment has scored a goal in 11 of 68 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchment has a point in 23 of 68 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Marchment has an implied probability of 41.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 26.7% chance of Marchment having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 68 Games 4 31 Points 1 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

