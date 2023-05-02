The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena for the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR 3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 3/23/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR 1/17/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 (F/OT) TOR

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL play.

The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the league (278 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0% William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4% Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5% John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 35 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players