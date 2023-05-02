Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Sandy Alcantara) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is batting .226 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Pillar has had a base hit in 11 of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 17 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this season, Pillar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (36 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 64th, 1.187 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.
