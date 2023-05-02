Jason Robertson will be on the ice Tuesday when his Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Robertson against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson's plus-minus this season, in 18:50 per game on the ice, is +37.

Robertson has a goal in 36 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals nine times.

Robertson has a point in 60 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 34 times.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 16 times.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Robertson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Robertson has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 6 109 Points 7 46 Goals 2 63 Assists 5

