The Miami Marlins (16-13) and the Atlanta Braves (19-10) will match up on Tuesday, May 2 at LoanDepot park, with Sandy Alcantara pitching for the Marlins and Bryce Elder taking the hill for the Braves. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Braves +115 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (1-2, 5.34 ERA) vs Elder - ATL (2-0, 2.17 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Braves and Marlins game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (+115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $21.50 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Sean Murphy get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored seven times and won five of those games.

The Marlins have gone 2-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Miami.

In the last 10 games, the Marlins were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Braves have won in each of the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Braves have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +115.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Braves as underdogs once.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Matt Olson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+160) Vaughn Grissom 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.