The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and giving up 111.6 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential.

These teams average 229.4 points per game between them, 0.4 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 224.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this contest's total.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.

Phoenix has compiled a 42-39-1 ATS record so far this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 25.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 +100 17.4 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -130 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -125 11.5

