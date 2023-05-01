The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)

Nuggets (- 4) Pick OU: Under (229)



The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 41-38-3 mark of the Suns.

Denver (27-21-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (55.1%) than Phoenix (7-7-1) does as a 4+-point underdog (46.7%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Phoenix and its opponents do it more often (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .281 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (9-23).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets rank second-best in the league in the category.

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 threes per contest.

Of the shots taken by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been threes (27.1%).

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is 17th in the NBA in points scored (113.6 per game) and sixth in points conceded (111.6).

This season the Suns are third-best in the NBA in assists at 27.3 per game.

The Suns make 12.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 13th and seventh, respectively, in the NBA.

In 2022-23, Phoenix has attempted 36.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29% of Phoenix's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.